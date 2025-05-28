Shell Supplies LNG to Cruise Ship in Singapore for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Japanese cruise ship operated by NYK was bunkered with LNG in Singapore. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar / LinkedIn

Shell supplied LNG to a cruise ship operated by the Japanese shipping firm NYK Line at the Singapore Cruise Terminal, marking the firm's first LNG bunker supply to a cruise ship in the region.

The Asuka 3 was bunkered with LNG, Dexter Belmar, GM and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The bunkering was carried out using a bunker delivery vessel of Shell's joint venture FueLNG.

FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

LNG bunkering activities are expected to increase in the region as more dual-fuel LNG ships enter service.

Singapore is already working to ramp up LNG bunker supply to cater to increased demand.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced in April that it has received 14 proposals from companies to scale up LNG bunker supply in the port. The port authority also plans to invite applications for additional LNG bunkering licenses.