Exxon Marks 10 Years of HDME 50 ECA Fuel Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has sold more than 3.25 million mt of the fuel over the past 10 years. Image Credit: ExxonMobil

US oil firm ExxonMobil has marked 10 years of selling its HDME 50 marine fuel designed for use within ECAs with lower sulfur emission limits.

The firm has sold more than 3.25 million mt of the fuel over the past 10 years, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The product was launched in July 2014, combining the low sulfur content of marine gas oil (MGO) and the higher flashpoint and lower volatility of heavy fuel oil (HFO). The product was designed to be used to comply with the 0.1% sulfur limit imposed in the Baltic, North Sea, and North America from January 2015.

"It has better ignition qualities compared with HFO and also possesses inherent lubricity characteristics," the company said in a note on its website.

"These characteristics ensure peak combustion and minimize wear on internal moving parts within the fuel system that rely on the fuel for lubrication.

"ExxonMobil Premium HDME 50 has a viscosity higher than MGO resulting in easier handling of fuel switch-over operations and also optimizing proper injection viscosity and fuel atomization with an increased engine operational efficiency.

"This also means that chillers are not required to be installed."