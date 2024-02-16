BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 16, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $661/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since January 31. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $507/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $9/mt to $887/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.26/bl to $82.86/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $8.50/mt to $573/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $619.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $1.50/mt to $635.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $82.71/bl as of 7:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com