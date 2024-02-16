BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen in February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $661/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since January 31. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $507/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $9/mt to $887/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.26/bl to $82.86/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $8.50/mt to $573/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $619.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $1.50/mt to $635.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $82.71/bl as of 7:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.