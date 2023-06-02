Grimaldi Orders Two More Ammonia-Ready Pure Car and Truck Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The option was part of its order of five similar vessels made in January. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Italian shipping firm Grimaldi Group has ordered two more pure car and truck carriers suitable for conversion to run on ammonia.

The firm exercised its option to order two more of the ships from China State Shipbuilding Corporation last week, it said in a statement on its website.

The option was part of its order of five similar vessels made in January. The two recent orders will be delivered in 2026.

The 200 m vessels will have a loading capacity of 9,000 car equivalent units, and will come with the ammonia-ready notation from classification society RINA. The notation typically means that enough space has been incorporated into the design for larger ammonia fuel tanks to be fitted at a later date.

"They will be among the first ships equipped with a new type of electronic engine whose specific consumption is one of the lowest in its category," the company said in the statement.

"Thanks to their emission abatement systems, the new units will comply with the most stringent limits established at international level for CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

"Thanks to design innovations and state-of-the-art engines and systems, their CO2 emissions index per cargo unit transported more is significantly reduced – up to over 50% lower than that of other PCTC ships currently operated by the Grimaldi Group."