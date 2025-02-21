Green Marine Sets Out Need for More Training on Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fredrik Stubner is co-founder of Green Marine. Image Credit: Green Marine Engineering

Consultancy Green Marine Engineering has set out the need for more training in the bunker industry on methanol and other low-flashpoint fuels.

The firm is hosting a training session on methanol bunkering in Rotterdam next month in partnership with IBIA and Vopak.

This course will cover the safe handling and transport of methanol, health and safety protocols, fire protection and emergency response strategies, duel-fuel systems and bunkering operations, as well as the ISO 6583:2024 standard for methanol as a marine fuel.

The training is intended to go beyond the IGF code certification required for seafarers on dual-fuelled ships, as this tends to take LNG as its main focus, Fredrik Stubner, co-founder of Green Marine, told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"It's a supplement to the IGF code, and I think it's needed," Stubner said.

"The technology is simply going at its own speed, and the regulatory framework is trying to catch up.

“ We felt that there is an information gap in the industry

"We have made our own curriculum, because we felt that there is an information gap in the industry, so we have specialised."

Methanol comes with its own requirements, for which seafarers and others in the maritime industry will need detailed training.

"What the engine is is an important factor, but it's only one segment," Stubner said.

"There's so many things around it: the auxiliary equipment, the ventilation, the double wall piping, pressure vacuum release valves.

"You have to understand the toxicity of methanol and understand how it's stored, the inert gas that you have to have."

Green Marine is primarily an engineering consultancy, but has branched out into training to help the shipping industry with its shift into alternative fuels.

"During the past three years we have developed our own training curriculum for methanol as a marine fuel, but we're also bringing in other fuels as they become more mature - ammonia, for example, in the future as well," Stubner said.

The course will be hosted on March 6 by IBIA and Green Marine Engineering at Vopak's Rotterdam Terminal, led by Captain Ariel Gaban and with Monique Vermiere as a guest trainer.

For more information on the course and to register, click here.