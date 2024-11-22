IBIA Annual Dinner Sells Out in Record Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is one of the largest in the bunker industry's calendar, and typically hosts around 1,000 industry representatives. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Tickets for IBIA's 2025 annual dinner in London have sold out in record time.

The last tickets for the dinner, held at the start of IE Week industry events in London, have now sold out, IBIA said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The dinner is being held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on February 24.

For this year's event, tickets were still available in early December, and the previous year they sold out by mid-January.

"We are thrilled to announce that the IBIA Annual Dinner has reached full subscription in record-breaking time, continuing a remarkable trend over the past three years," the industry body said.

"We have limited sponsorship opportunities available."

To be added to the waiting list for tickets in the event of cancellations, email tara.morjaria@ibia.net.