BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks LNG Bunkering Business Developer in Paris

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in LNG supply, infrastructure, shipping and related contracts. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy producer TotalEnergies is seeking to hire an LNG bunkering business developer in Paris.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in LNG supply, infrastructure, shipping and related contracts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develops LNG and New Fuels bunkering supply chains in specified geographical area and to negotiate or contribute to the negotiation of all related contracts.

Implement term sales agreements (SPAs) with the shipping customers (Containers - Cruises - Car Carriers etc) .

Monitor the profitability and the contractual robustness of the overall contractual chain (from supply to delivery).

Follow-up our existing long term customers in your role of Key Account Manager.

