GCMD Issues Report on FAME Degradation in Bunker Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new report looks at how FAME's quality changes over time in the supply chain. File Image / Pixabay

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has published a new report on the quality of biofuels as they pass through the bunker supply chain.

The new report, titled 'Tracking the propensity of biofuels degradation across the maritime supply chain', looks at how FAME's quality changes over time in the supply chain, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

FAME, the most common biofuel component in biofuel bunker blends, can have the tendency to become unstable over time as it oxidises. This could potentially cause engine problems if fuels become degraded before use in ships.

"Encouragingly, our end-to-end supply chain trials detected no significant degradation of FAME under commercial operations conditions," the GCMD said.

"These findings offer strong support for FAME use in the marine fuels supply chain."

To view the report in full, click here.