Mining Firm Rio Tinto Joins Decarbonisation Body MMMCZCS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rio Tinto is aiming for net zero emissions from the shipping of its products by 2050. Image Credit: MMMCZCS

Global mining firm Rio Tinto has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) with a view to advancing progress in the decarbonisation of shipping.

The firm has joined the centre as of Wednesday, it said in a LinkedIn post. Rio Tinto is aiming for net zero emissions from the shipping of its products by 2050, and for a 40% cut in its emissions intensity by 2025.

Rio Tinto is also planning to introduce net-zero-emission vessels into its fleet by the end of this decade.

"Low-carbon transition is at the heart of Rio Tinto's business strategy and as a leading charterer, we recognize the importance of industry collaboration, innovation, and development of technologies in the decarbonization of our own shipping and the broader industry value chain," Laure Baratgin, head of commercial operations at Rio Tinto, said in the statement.