IMO 2020: Shell to Trial a Variety of 0.50%S Bunker Grades

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020. File Image / Pixabay

Shell says its recently announced trials of 0.50% max sulfur bunkers will involve more than one grade of fuel.

"We are trialling a variety of grades depending on what our customers require," a spokesperson for the company told Ship & Bunker.

The fuels are ISO8217 complaint, but Shell did not elaborate on the specific grades that the products meet.

"We built on our experience of developing the 0.1%S in 2015 to blend and analyse our 0.5%S fuel," the spokesperson added, suggesting the new 0.50% products are likely to be vacuum gas oil (VGO)-based.

At this time there is no word on what pricing will likely be.

As for the trials themselves, the supplier says they will allow both Shell and its customers "to better understand what training and handling procedures may be required for the use of our 050%S fuel."

Specifically, the trials will focus on: preparation of tanks and fuel handling systems on board; fuel changeovers between grades; performance reports during use; and engine inspections after use.

As reported yesterday, Shell said tests if its fuel are now available in Rotterdam, Singapore and New Orleans to ship owners and charterers currently purchasing fuel with Shell who are seeking to use VLSFO to meet the new IMO 2020 rules.

