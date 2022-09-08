Stolt Tankers Takes on Propulsion Optimisation for Seven More Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system can control a vessel's speed, fuel consumption and engine power via a panel on the bridge. Image Credit: Yara Marine

Stolt Tankers has taken on propulsion optimisation technology from Yara Marine for seven more of its vessels.

The firm has signed a deal with Yara to equip seven more tankers with the FuelOpt system, Yara said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The order follows the installation of the system on board the Stolt Breland earlier this year.

The system can control a vessel's speed, fuel consumption and engine power via a panel on the bridge, with a view to maximising energy efficiency.

"We are proud to support Stolt Tankers with technology solutions that meet their immediate needs, while also allowing for additional enhancements further down the road to Net Zero," Aleksander Askeland, chief sales officer at Yara Marine, said in the statement.

"Increased fuel efficiency already plays a key role in cost-effective operations, and will no doubt continue to be a vital part of dealing with the expense of future fuels and upcoming regulations."