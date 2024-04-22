BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped significantly last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $665/mt on Friday, remaining at the lowest level since March 28. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $543/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6.50/mt to $864/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.18/bl to $87.29/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $2/mt to $645/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $8/mt to $600/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $649.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $9/mt to $627.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.97/bl from the previous session's close at $86.32/bl as of 7:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.30/mt fall in bunker prices.