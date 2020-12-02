Shipping Costs Rise at Fastest Pace in a Decade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping industry's costs are rising rapidly. File Image / Pixabay

Vessel operating costs have risen at their fastest pace in more than a decade this year, according to consultancy Drewry.

Average daily operating costs across 47 different ship types and sizes have jumped by 4.5% this year, compared to gains of 2% and 2.5% in 2018 and 2019, respectively, Drewry said in a statement on its website Monday.

The gain has been driven by higher insurance premiums and COVID-19-related expenses.

"Like many aspects of merchant shipping, vessel operating costs have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Martin Dixon, director of research products at Drewry, said in the statement.

"Its effects cut opex spend through the first half of the year as economic lockdowns and social distancing restrictions closed dry-docking and repair yards, while owners reacted to the resultant trade downturn by postponing anything except essential spend.

"However, costs have jumped through the 2nd half of the year as repair facilities reopened, unleashing pent-up demand, while manning costs escalated due to disruption to crew repatriation arrangements."

The cost rises are likely to slow in 2021 as one-off costs related to COVID-19 unwind, the company said.