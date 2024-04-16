BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have seen little change over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $672.50/mt on Monday, adding to the previous day's gain of the same size. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $544.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $896.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.35/bl to $90.10/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $2/mt to $648/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $4.50/mt to $613.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1.50/mt to $647.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3/mt to $646/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $90.49/bl as of 7:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.