Metcore Launches New Service for Mass Flow Meter Users

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mass flow meters have now been required for all bunker deliveries in Singapore for several years. Image Credit: Metcore

Maritime technology firm Metcore has launched a new enhanced service for users of its mass flow meters (MFMs).

The company's new MFM+ Program includes crew training to better handle the systems, metering data analysis and periodic assessments of operational competency, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Mass flow meters have now been required for all bunker deliveries in Singapore for several years. The requirement has done much to reduce bunker quantity disputes at the world's largest marine fuels hub, although recent cases have shown the systems can sometimes be tampered with.

"Moving ahead with global bunkering, the MFM+ Program is ready to support the industry-driven digitalisation effort and blockchain technology, ensuring a level playing field with real-time data logging and monitoring of bunker processes," the company said in the statement.

"It allows the bunkering industry stakeholders to have much needed "peace of mind" and "take the challenge by going beyond the norm".

"Metcore's MFM+ Program exemplifies serious oil suppliers and buyers who advocate fair trading using a recognised and widely-accepted technology."