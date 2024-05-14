Report Sees Zero-Emission Marine Fuels Creating 4 Million Jobs by 2050

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The report sees the jobs emerging in renewable energy generation, hydrogen production and e-fuel production. File Image / Pixabay

The shipping industry's shift into using zero-emission marine fuels could create as many as 4 million jobs by 2050, according to a new report from the Global Maritime Forum.

The report sees the jobs emerging in renewable energy generation, hydrogen production and e-fuel production, the organisation said in a statement on its website.

Renewable energy generation alone could create 1.5-3 million of these new jobs.

"The majority of these jobs will come from investments in building out of renewable energy generation capacity and will mostly be created over the 2030s when the intensity of investment will be highest," the organisation said.

"This scale of potential job creation means that the maritime industry could be a driver for wider decarbonisation across national economies, in addition to helping to promote benefits for countries considering becoming more active in supplying e-fuels to international shipping."