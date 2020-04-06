Integr8 Recommends HSFO Enquiries Seven Days Ahead of Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Planning in advance may give owners better results in their bunker procurement. File Image / Pixabay

Shipowners with scrubber-equipped tonnage should make enquiries for high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) at least seven days ahead of delivery, according to trading company Integr8 Fuels.

The company recommends advance warning of seven or more days for a better chance at good availability and competitive pricing, it said in an emailed statement Monday.

"The expectation is for continuing difficulties with sourcing HSFO, at least in the near future," the company said.

"Owners and operators of scrubber tonnage can clearly benefit from more advance planning and access to transparent pricing and availability information."

Owners should also check for HSFO in smaller ports as well as the main hubs, Integr8 said, as these locations are now sometimes more competitive on pricing and can have better availability.