Sallaum Lines Takes on Bunker-Saving Wärtsilä Systems for Six New PCTCs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are under construction in China. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines

Shipping firm Sallaum Lines is taking on a range of bunker-saving systems from engineering company Wärtsilä for six new pure car and truck carriers.

Wärtsilä will supply 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary gen-sets, operating mainly on LNG, as well as transverse thrusters and main engine control systems for each of the six new ships, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

For four of the vessels, it will also supply shaft generator systems to reduce the auxiliary gen-sets' running hours at sea.

The vessels are under construction in China, and will start to receive the new equipment this year.

"Sallaum Lines is committed to sustainability and to reducing our environmental impact through implementing eco-friendly practices and reducing emissions," Puneet Arora, technical manager at Sallaum Lines, said in the statement.

"We are moving forward to a sustainable future by working to achieve zero emissions by 2050. This is why we have selected Wärtsilä to partner with us for these six new ships."