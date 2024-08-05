BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three sessions amid a sharp decline in crude markets.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $621/mt on Friday, having reached the highest level since July 23 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $528.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $6/mt to $802.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $2.71/bl to $76.81/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $617.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4/mt to $559/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6.50/mt to $602.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $13.50/mt to $561.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $76.53/bl as of 8:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall in bunker prices.