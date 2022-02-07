TFG Marine Announces Biofuel Stem With Carbon Offsets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker operation was carried out at Rotterdam. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has carried out a biofuel bunker delivery to a Western Bulk Chartering vessel with the emissions from the fuel covered by carbon offsets.

TFG recently delivered a B30 blend with 30% biofuel content to the bulker Beks Ceyda at Rotterdam, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Full lifecycle emissions from the production, supply and consumption of the fuel were covered by carbon offsets.

"TFG Marine now regularly delivers biofuels to customers in the ARA region and is supporting customers such as Western Bulk to minimise and offset the carbon emissions generated from their shipping voyages through Trafigura's portfolio of carbon reduction projects that are verified by leading registries," Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in the statement.

"We assist customers with the measurement and reporting of the emissions associated with each voyage and offer a range of carbon reduction initiatives to help them achieve their emissions reduction goals."