Wartsila to Equip Vitol LNG Bunker Vessel With its Systems Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 17, 2024

An liquified natural gas bunker vessel has been ordered by commodity trading house Vitol.

The 12,500 cubic metre capacity ship is being built in a shipyard in China with systems technology supplied by engine manufacturer Wartsila Energy Solutions.

According to Wärtsilä, a firm with experience of producing small-scale LNG applications, it was its ability to "engineer, design and deliver a complete system, including the boil-off gas management, integrated fuel supply, custody transfer and bunkering transfer systems, [that] was central to the contract award".

LNG as bunker fuel has established itself as low-carbon alternative to oil-derived fuel over the medium term. Critics of the fuel point to its fossil-fuel base.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com