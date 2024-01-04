Glander International Bunkering Appoints Head of Offshore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Danni Gregersen is Glander International Bunkering's new Head of Offshore. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Glander International Bunkering today announced the appointment of Danni Gregersen its new Head of Offshore.

“Danni will be responsible for shaping our offshore division, overseeing performance and growth of our teams across the globe,” said Morten Langthjem, CCO of Glander International Bunkering.

“He will ensure exceptional service and value to our offshore clients, strengthening our leadership position in the industry.”

Gregersen is understood to have been with the company since 2017 and is based in Dubai.

“In response to the evolving and specialized needs of our clients, we recognize the demand for better fuel solutions," said Gregersen.

Staying ahead involves understanding and delivering value to offshore operations amid market changes, especially in areas like environmental regulations, new fuels, emissions reductions, infrastructure, digital transformation and automation."