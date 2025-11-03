Spring Marine Expands Use of Sulnox Bunker Additive for Fuel Saving

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greek shipping firm rolls out Sulnox Eco across all 28 vessels after proving 5% fuel savings. Image Credit: Sulnox

London-based Sulnox has announced that Greece’s Spring Marine Group will use its SulnoxEco diesel fuel conditioner across its fleet following two years of successful trials.

Tests showed average bunker fuel savings of 5% along with lower specific fuel oil consumption and improved engine efficiency, Sulnox said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Spring Marine, which operates 28 tankers and bulk carriers, reported cleaner engines, minimal sludge and no visible exhaust smoke during trials.

The fleet-wide rollout could see annual use of the additive reach 80,000 litres as the company extends it to both owned and chartered vessels.

“It noticeably reduces our fuel consumption and, two years after first adopting the product, results remain compelling,” Captain George Chondronikolas, general manager of Spring Marine, said.

“Spring Marine’s results once again demonstrate the long-term effectiveness of Sulnox Eco,” Ben Richardson, CEO of Sulnox, said.