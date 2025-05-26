Microsoft Takes On Norden's Book-and-Claim System to Cut Maritime Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Microsoft aims to reduce its maritime emissions by about 10,000 tonnes of CO2e. Image Credit: Norden

Global computing firm Microsoft has partnered with Danish shipping firm Norden for a pilot project aimed at reducing its maritime supply emissions using biofuels and a book-and-claim system.

As part of the initiative, Norden uses waste-based biofuels in its fleet to reduce 80-90% lifecycle CO2 emissions compared to conventional marine fuels, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

These emissions reductions will then be transferred to Microsoft through Norden’s book-and-claim platform.

Book-and-claim works by decoupling the physical use of biofuels from the environmental benefits.

This allows companies like Microsoft to claim emissions reductions linked to biofuel use, even if the actual cargo was not transported on those biofuel-powered voyages.

It solves the problem of limited biofuel availability at specific ports while ensuring credible accounting through certification, third-party audits and traceable registry systems.

“With the addition of Microsoft to our portfolio of customers, we are demonstrating that NORDEN can help any company that is dependent on maritime transportation in reducing its supply chain emissions in the here and now, while we as a carrier overcome the challenges of limited geographic availability of low-carbon fuels,” Anne Jensen, COO at Norden, said.

Microsoft aims to reduce its maritime emissions by around 10,000 tonnes of CO2e over three years through this initiative.