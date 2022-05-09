MAN Cryo to Supply Methane Slip-Reducing LNG Fuel Supply Systems to Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will install the systems on board two dual-fuelled pure car carriers to be owned by Wallenius Marine and chartered to Volkswagen. Image Credit: Wallenius Marine

MAN Cryo, a subsidiary of engineering firm MAN Energy Solutions, is set to install fuel gas supply systems that reduce the potential for methane slip on board two LNG-fuelled car carriers.

The firm will install the systems on board two dual-fuelled pure car carriers to be owned by Wallenius Marine and chartered to Volkswagen, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. The systems will be delivered sometime next year.

The systems send boil-off gas to the ME-GI engine via a high-pressure, boil-off gas compressor, according to the statement.

"The MAN B&W ME-GI engine is the world's most environmentally friendly LNG-fuelled engine," a spokesman for the company told Ship & Bunker.

"This is the result of an extremely high fuel efficiency, combined with a negligible methane slip.

"MAN ES guarantee a methane slip of only 0.20-0.28 g/kWh from 25-50-75-100% load.

"This level of methane slip is 4-6 times lower compared to what any other two-stroke dual-fuel LNG-fuelled engine can reach.

"Boil off gas is traditionally handled in LNG-fuelled four-stroke GenSets, which have higher levels of methane slip than two-stroke engines.

"The BOG compressor mentioned in this statement allows the ME-GI engine to handle the BOG directly, without the need for four-stroke GenSets operating on LNG."