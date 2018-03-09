German Ports Support Arctic Bunker Fuel Ban

Arctic heavy fuel oil ban on table (file image/pixabay)

The German ports of Bremen and Bremerhaven have lined up behind a campaign to stop heavy fuel oil being carried through Arctic waters.

The year-old campaign instigated by the Clean Arctic Alliance (CAA) centres on the Arctic Commitment and calls on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to ban its use and carriage as marine fuel by Arctic shipping.

"Bremenports is proud to sign up to the Arctic Commitment. Heavy fuel oil has no place in Arctic shipping. We are calling on other ports to join us on calling on the IMO to enact a ban on its use in Arctic waters," said Robert Howe, CEO of port management company Bremenports.

"With the IMO's MEPC72 meeting coming up in April, we are encouraged to see major maritime operators like Bremenports supporting the banning of the use and carriage of HFO as ship fuel in Arctic waters," said CAA lead advisor Sian Prior.

"A ban is the simplest and most effective mechanism for mitigating the consequences of a spill and reducing harmful emissions," he added.

The carriage of heavy fuel oil has been banned in the Antarctic since 2011.