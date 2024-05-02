BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $658.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since March 13. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $550/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $2.50/mt to $848.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $2.89/bl to $83.44/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $644.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $10.50/mt to $590/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $0.50/mt to $643/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $11/mt to $608.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.56/bl from the previous session's close at $84/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt rise in bunker prices.