Bunker Firm Island Oil Announces New Expanded Board of Directors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's board now consists of seven directors. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Island Oil (Holdings) has announced a new expanded board, with several of its senior employees taking seats.

The firm's board now consists of seven directors, with three executive members being appointed from within the group and a new non-executive member, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The new board's composition is as follows:

Chrysostomos Papavassiliou -Executive Member / Chairperson, CEO of Island Oil (Holdings)

-Executive Member / Chairperson, CEO of Island Oil (Holdings) Nicolas Jirkas -Executive Member, Deputy CEO of Island Oil (Holdings)

-Executive Member, Deputy CEO of Island Oil (Holdings) Elena Christodoulidou -Executive Member, Trading Manager of Island Petroleum

-Executive Member, Trading Manager of Island Petroleum Savvas Koumis -Executive Member, Physical Operations Manager, Island Petroleum

-Executive Member, Physical Operations Manager, Island Petroleum Stathis Papadakis -Non-Executive Member

-Non-Executive Member Katerina Keranis Papavassiliou -Non-Executive Member

-Non-Executive Member Marios Hadjiyiannakis-Non-Executive Member

"I express my gratitude and appreciation to Elena, Savvas and Nicolas for their loyalty and long-standing contribution to the company," Chrysostomos Papavassiliou, CEO of Island Oil, said in the post.

"I believe their proven expertise and experience within the company will prove instrumental to the Board as we move ahead to set and achieve Island Oil Holdings' future goals and objectives."