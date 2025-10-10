Maersk Trials Ethanol-Methanol Blend on Dual-Fuel Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is testing an E10 ethanol-methanol blend over a month-long trial to assess fuel performance. Image Credit: Maersk

Container line and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is trialling an ethanol-methanol blend on its methanol dual-fuel container ship, Laura Maersk.

The fuel blend, called E10, is a blend of 90% e-methanol and 10% ethanol, the company said in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"The goal is to understand how ethanol performs in our dual-fuel engines and whether it can become part of our future fuel mix," it said.

Maersk has been among the early adopters of methanol as a lower-carbon fuel.

"The reason for blending it is to enlarge the availability and the sourcing pool for these dual-fuel vessels," Peter Normark Sorensen, senior fuel transition manager at Maersk, said.

“ The E10 bunkered is a mixture of 90% e-methanol and 10% ethanol

He added that the trials will help determine whether there are any differences between standard methanol and the E10 blend, such as ignition quality, corrosion or lubricity issues, and emissions performance.

The testing period is expected to run for about one to one-and-a-half months.

The trial comes as engine makers explore similar pathways for ethanol use in shipping.

Firms including Everllence and WinGD are developing dual-fuel engines capable of running on ethanol, with WinGD planning to launch a two-stroke ethanol engine next year.

WinGD says the fuel's combustion and emission profile is similar to methanol.