Everllence's Engine Proves Ethanol Capability in Japan Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company aims to offer retrofit solutions that would let existing ships run on ethanol. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer Everllence (formerly Man Energy Solutions) has successfully trialled ethanol as a marine fuel in its dual-fuel engine in Japan.

The trials confirmed the 90-bore ME-LGIM engine could operate on ethanol at all load points, the firm said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Everllence said the achievement builds on its methanol-burning portfolio, which now includes more than 225 engines ordered and over 50 in service.

With these successful trials, the company is moving closer to offering ethanol retrofit solutions for existing users.

"The successful conclusion of running in Japan means that we are now significantly closer to offering ethanol as a retrofit product, especially on the S90 engines already equipped with ME-LGIM engine technology, just as our successful ME-GI, ME-LGIP and ME-LGIM retrofit offerings," Michael Petersen, senior vice president at Everllence, said.

"Our data confirms our earlier assumption that we could run our ME-LGIM engine on ethanol without issues," Ole Pyndt Hansen, head of two-stroke R&D at Everllence, said.