Singapore and Rotterdam Work Together on 'Green and Digital Corridor'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two authorities are hoping to see the first sustainable vessels sailing on the route by 2027. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam / MPA

The authorities at Rotterdam and Singapore are working together to establish what they term a 'green and digital corridor' between the two hubs.

The Port of Rotterdam and Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on alternative fuel supply and digitalisation, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Singapore and Rotterdam are the world's biggest and second-biggest bunker supply locations, respectively.

The two authorities are hoping to see the first sustainable vessels sailing on the route by 2027.

"Each alternative fuel has its own challenges relating to costs, availability, safety, and restrictions in range due to lower energy density compared to fossil fuels," the Port of Rotterdam said in the statement.

"To tackle these challenges, the two port authorities agreed to bring together a broad coalition of shippers, fuel suppliers and other companies to collectively work on potential solutions.

"Beyond alternative fuels, the MoU also aims to optimise maritime efficiency, safety, and the transparent flow of goods by creating a digital trade lane where relevant data, electronic documentation and standards are shared.

"This will facilitate the seamless movement of vessels and cargo, and optimise just-in-time arrival of vessels from port to port."

The two authorities will work with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero-Carbon Shipping as action partners, as well as other industry partners across the supply chain, including BP, CMA CGM, Digital Container Shipping Association, Maersk, MSC, Ocean Network Express, PSA International, and Shell, according to the statement.