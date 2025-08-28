CMB.TECH Posts $7.6 Million Q2 Loss, Expects Modern Fleet to Drive Value Forward

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH. Image Credit: CMB.TECH

Belgium-based maritime group CMB.TECH posted a net loss of $7.6 million in Q2, but expects its modern fleet will create value over the coming months.

Following the merger with Golden Ocean in August, the firm operates a fleet of 250 vessels, CMB.TECH said in its Q2 financial results published on Thursday.

"We are expecting a smooth integration of the Golden Ocean fleet into CMB.TECH and welcome the new ships and the team to our family," Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH, said in the half-yearly report.

The firm sees ammonia and hydrogen as key to lowering its emissions.

"During the past six months, we have also taken delivery of seven newbuildings, sold four older vessels and signed agreements for ten ammonia-powered ships, adding over 1 billion USD of contract backlog," Saverys noted.

Some of these ships are expected to be delivered between 2026-2029.

"CMB.TECH's modern fleet is well-positioned to create a lot of value in the months to come, particularly thanks to our exposure to strong tanker and dry bulk markets.

"We are firing on all cylinders in the execution of our strategy and are uniquely positioned to benefit from stronger tanker and dry bulk markets in the immediate future," Saverys added.

CMB.TECH sold three VLCCs during Q2 as part of its fleet rejuvenation.