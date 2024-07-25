ABS Issues Guidance on Ammonia Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's Ammonia Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory seeks to provide the maritime industry with a better understanding of the challenges involved with using the alternative fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has released guidance on the sage bunkering of ammonia.

The firm's Ammonia Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory seeks to provide the maritime industry with a better understanding of the challenges involved with using the alternative fuel, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The guidance covers ammonia bunkering design, operations, risk assessment and dispersion analysis, safety procedures and training.

"ABS has been leading the development of ammonia as a marine fuel and this advisory is the next step in this process," John McDonald, president of ABS, said in the statement.

"We have built up extensive insight into the application of ammonia at sea, which we are now sharing with the industry.

"The advisory supports owners, operators, designers, shipyards, ammonia suppliers including terminals and port authorities with comprehensive guidance on the latest thinking around ammonia bunkering, which presents a specific set of new challenges for the industry."