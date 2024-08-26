MTF Releases New Report on Developmeing Liquefied Hydrogen Bunkering Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

"With the current lack of international standards covering bunkering of liquefied hydrogen, these guidelines are especially important," says Norwegian Maritime Authority's Alf Tore Sørheim. Image Credit: MTF

A new report on developing liquefied hydrogen bunkering systems has been released by the forum of Flag States and Classification Societies, Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF).

Among the report’s findings, MTF has outlined the following key observations:

The properties of hydrogen, and in particular the very low temperature of liquefied hydrogen, mean that experience gained from bunkering arrangements for liquid natural gas, LNG, cannot be re-used directly.

The bunkering process will be more complex than it is for LNG, since no nitrogen can be present inside the piping systems when liquefied hydrogen is introduced, as this will freeze and clog the systems.

The material choices and need for more insulated components and piping will also be slightly different.

The development of vessel-specific procedures for bunkering operations, such as more automated bunkering procedures, will be necessary.

The added complexities will mean that the need for crew training and certification is of even higher importance than for other bunkering processes.

The Safety Management Systems should be updated to cater for the additional safety aspects with liquefied hydrogen bunkering, as outlined in another work carried out by MTF, ‘Guidelines to develop and implement a Safety Management System for alternative fuels on board ships’.

The report is freely available by clicking here.

“With the current lack of international standards covering bunkering of liquefied hydrogen, these guidelines are especially important to help industry develop and advance safer bunkering operations,” said Alf Tore Sørheim, Acting Director General of Shipping and Navigation at the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

“This is why the Flag state members of MTF are jointly submitting this report to the IMO to provide recommendations and offer a framework to consider when developing liquefied hydrogen bunkering requirements.”

Hydrogen is one of the current contenders to play a role in the future marine fuel mix and the industry looks to achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions.

“Hydrogen is going to continue to play an important role in the energy transition, both as a marine fuel and as a cargo, which is why it is critical to develop standards to support its safe

bunkering,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV Maritime.

“The introduction of these guidelines and their submission to IMO are key steps in addressing the challenges around liquefied hydrogen bunkering.”