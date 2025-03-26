BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 26, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $555.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since March 6.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $492.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $754.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.02/bl to $73.02/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $522.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1.50/mt to $498/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $519.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $529/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.14/bl from the previous session's close at $73.16/bl as of 8:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com