BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine Market Development Manager in Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in supply or business development. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a marine market development manager in Victoria, Australia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in supply or business development, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure all policies around T&S's control framework and operating standards are adhered to and that bp's values and behaviours continue to be exhibited

Represent bp Marine in Midstream/ Supply forums, empower the broader bp organisation to deliver excellence in supply operations in support of delivering targeted sources of value for bp Marine

Develop a detailed origination hopper with a clear framework and opportunities for growing bp Marine's market share in the region for in year and longer-term value

Work with the Supply & Origination Manager and T&S to optimize the supply import program using the books 2 x MR tankers

Understand the key drivers of various bp functions/ businesses to deliver offering, contractual obligations and results that are best for bp overall

Develop deep understanding of bp Marine and T&S supply chains, with a view to developing distinctive value creation opportunities

Ensure the interface between T&S, C&P and bp Marine is aligned around the low carbon agenda

For more information, click here.