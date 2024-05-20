World News
BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine Market Development Manager in Australia
Monday May 20, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in supply or business development. Image Credit: BP
Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a marine market development manager in Victoria, Australia.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in supply or business development, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure all policies around T&S's control framework and operating standards are adhered to and that bp's values and behaviours continue to be exhibited
- Represent bp Marine in Midstream/ Supply forums, empower the broader bp organisation to deliver excellence in supply operations in support of delivering targeted sources of value for bp Marine
- Develop a detailed origination hopper with a clear framework and opportunities for growing bp Marine's market share in the region for in year and longer-term value
- Work with the Supply & Origination Manager and T&S to optimize the supply import program using the books 2 x MR tankers
- Understand the key drivers of various bp functions/ businesses to deliver offering, contractual obligations and results that are best for bp overall
- Develop deep understanding of bp Marine and T&S supply chains, with a view to developing distinctive value creation opportunities
- Ensure the interface between T&S, C&P and bp Marine is aligned around the low carbon agenda
For more information, click here.