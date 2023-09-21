Royal Caribbean Completes 12 Weeks of Biofuel Bunker Testing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has been testing biofuel blends on the cruise ships Symphony of the Seas and Celebrity Apex. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean has completed a 12-week test of biofuel bunkers.

The firm has been testing biofuel blends on the cruise ships Symphony of the Seas and Celebrity Apex, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The first of the ships took on the fuel at Barcelona and the second at Rotterdam, with the biofuel delivery certified by the ISCC in both cases.

"Both ships accomplished multiple sailings using biofuel and contributed critical data on the fuel's capabilities," the company said in the statement.

"These results will help accelerate Royal Caribbean Group's plans to continue testing the use of different types of biofuels on upcoming European sailings this fall.

"The company is exploring strategic partnerships with suppliers and ports to ensure the availability of biofuel and infrastructures to advance the maritime energy transition."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.