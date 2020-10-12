World News
GP Global's Sisodia Joins Oilmar
Neeraj Sisodia. Image Credit Neeraj Sisodia / Oilmar
Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC (Oilmar) has announced the appointment of Neeraj Sisodia as Credit Risk Manager.
Sisodia started with Oilmar's back-to-back Bunker trading desk last month and join with 20+ years' experience in the maritime and bunkering sectors, having held roles with BW Gas, Lloyd's List Intelligence, Ocean Intelligence (S&P Global) and Dynamar BV among others.
He was most recently Lead Bunker Credit Management (Global) with the GP Global group.
The appointment follows Oilmar's development from a Tanker Chartering house buying bunkers to having a dedicated bunker trading desk.
"I am really excited and to begin a new journey in my career with the Oilmar group. I hope to utilize my experience and knowledge to build a strong credit management function to a strengthen the bunkering venture and make it a success," Sisodia commented.
Contact details for Neeraj Sisodia re as follows:
Tel: +971 4 443 08 19
Fax: +971 4 422 67 61
Mob: +91 77349 53353
Email: credit@oilmarshipping.com