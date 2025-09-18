Amogy and KBR Join Forces to Advance Ammonia Cracking for Hydrogen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amogy and KBR sign MoU at Gastech 2025. Image Credit: Amogy

New York-based technology firm Amogy has partnered with engineering company KBR to collaborate on ammonia cracking technologies.

Under the deal, Amogy’s ruthenium-based catalysts will be tested within KBR’s hydrogen production platforms for potential offshore and industrial use, alongside joint demonstrations and market exploration, Amogy said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Ammonia cracking involves splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen using heat and a catalyst.

The process makes it possible to transport hydrogen in the form of ammonia and convert it back into a usable fuel at its destination. Ammonia is increasingly viewed as a practical hydrogen carrier because it is far easier to move than hydrogen itself.

“KBR’s leadership in hydrogen technology makes them an ideal partner as we work to scale ammonia’s role as a global hydrogen carrier,” Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, said.

Hydrogen has the potential to play a role in shipping by powering both fuel cells and engines. While the technology is under development, it may take time before it is commercially viable and available at scale for the industry.

Amogy demonstrated the cracking technology on an ammonia-fuelled tugboat last year.