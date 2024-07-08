Fratelli Cosulich Takes on Two Methanol and Biofuel Bunker Delivery Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company took delivery of its LNG bunker delivery vessel Alice Cosulich last year. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich has ordered two bunker delivery vessels capable of handling methanol, biofuel and fuel oil.

The company has ordered the two 7,999 DWT chemical bunkering tankers from Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding, it said on Monday.

The first of the ships is due for delivery in the first half of 2026.

"These newbuild vessels are designed to carry fuel oil, biofuels, and methanol, highlighting our commitment to sustainability and fleet excellence," the company said.

"Our dedication to environmental responsibility and technological innovation is driving us forward as we support the transition to sustainable marine energy.

"With our twin LNG bunker vessels, Alice Cosulich and Paolina Cosulich, fully operational, and the multifuel capabilities of Marta Cosulich and the anticipated methanol-fueled vessel, we're proud to lead the way in a cleaner maritime future."