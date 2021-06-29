Alfa Laval and Wallenius Join Forces on Oceanbird Wind Propulsion Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Oceanbird concept was first announced in September 2020. Image Credit: AlfaWall Oceanbird

Engineering company Alfa Laval and shipping firm Wallenius have joined forces on the Oceanbird project seeking to develop commercial ships running on wind propulsion only.

The two companies have formed a new joint venture, AlfaWall Oceanbird, the firms said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Though designed for wind propulsion, the Oceanbird technology has more in common with modern planes than traditional sailing vessels," the companies said in the statement.

"It comprises an array of rigid wing sails, built from steel and composite materials, that generate forward movement instead of vertical lift.

"These wing sails will be able to turn 360° to make optimal use of the wind.

"The technology will be valid for any vessel type, but it will be implemented first on a transatlantic car carrier.

"Able to carry 7,000 cars, the vessel will be 200 metres long and will cross the Atlantic in 12 days when sailing at an average speed of 10 knots."

The Oceanbird concept was first announced in September 2020.