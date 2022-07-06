MSC Cruises Unit Orders Two LNG-Fuelled Ships With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due to enter service in 2027 and 2028. Image Credit: Explora Journeys

A subsidiary of MSC Cruises has ordered two new LNG-fuelled vessels with supplementary hydrogen fuel cells.

Shipbuilding firm Fincantieri has signed a deal with MSC brand Explora Journeys to build the two new cruise ships, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Explora V and Explora VI will be predominantly LNG-fuelled, but will include 6 MW hydrogen fuel cells allowing the ships to operate emissions-free at berth. The ships are due to enter service in 2027 and 2028.

"Explora Journeys is building ships for tomorrow, utilising today's latest technologies and being ready to adapt to alternative energy solutions as they become available," Pierfrancisco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group's cruise division, said in the statement.

"The announcement today marks another significant step forward in our goal as a business to reach net zero emissions by 2050 across all our cruise operation for the two brands and a further proof of our commitment to invest in the most advanced marine environmental technologies available to develop sustainable solutions for the future.

"This transition to zero emissions operations for the maritime industry is the biggest challenge that we will ever face, and this will only be achieved by everyone playing their part – by investing in research and development and through significant investment both by companies but also governments."