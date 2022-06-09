Greek Court Overturns Decision to Confiscate Iranian Oil Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

In an apparent response to the oil confiscation, Iran detained two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf last month. File Image / Pixabay

A court in Greece has overturned an earlier ruling that allowed the US to confiscate an Iranian oil cargo from a tanker detailed in Greek waters.

The appeals court in Chalkis overturned the ruling earlier this year that the US authorities could confiscate part of the Iranian oil cargo held on board the tanker Lana, detained off Evia in April, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday.

Part of the cargo was confiscated in May before being transferred to another tanker, and the Lana was subsequently released.

In an apparent response to the oil confiscation, Iran detained two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf last month.