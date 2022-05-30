Iran Seizes Two Greek Tankers After US Oil Confiscation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both ships were registered under the Greek flag. File Image / Pixabay

Iranian forces have captured two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf, in an apparent retaliation for US confiscation of Iranian oil in Greek waters.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a military statement published via Iranian state news agency Reuters. The statement did not give further details or set out the violations.

Greece's foreign ministry identified one of the ships as the Greek-flagged tanker Delta Poseidon. An Iranian navy helicopter landed on the ship in international waters and took the crew hostage.

Last month Greece arrested the Iranian-flagged tanker Pegas off Evia over European Union sanctions breaches. The US later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo on the vessel and plans to send it to the US on another vessel. The Pegas has since been released.