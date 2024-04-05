Interferry Seeks Carbon Tax Revenues for Shore Power Investments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arguments over where carbon tax revenues should best be spent will become more pronounced over the next few years. File Image / Pixabay

Ferry industry body Interferry has recommended that revenues from carbon taxes be used in part to fund investments in shore power infrastructure.

The organisation wants to see the funds used to develop the onshore facilities that ships with shore power connections can connect to, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The International Maritime Organization is likely to impose a form of global carbon taxation on shipping within a few years, and the EU has already done so on a local level with its emissions trading system. Arguments over where the revenues from these schemes should best be spent will become more pronounced over the next few years.

"Due to the nature of the ferry business, with a myriad of short to medium-long routes, operators around the world are already leading shipping's charge towards electrification and hybridisation," Mike Corrigan, CEO of Interferry, said in the statement.

"However, to meet the International Maritime Organization's ambitious decarbonisation targets, more landside power supply is urgently needed.

"Interferry therefore urges governments and electricity utilities to aggressively invest in the development of OPS infrastructure that will allow ferries to plug in and charge their onboard batteries.

"Many governments have implemented or will be implementing a carbon tax, so Interferry is urging for some of these tax revenues to be allocated to ports and terminals for electrification purposes."