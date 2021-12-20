Klaveness Expects 2-3% Bunker Savings From New Propellers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The propeller is designed to reduce drag on the vessel. Image Credit: KCC

Shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers is expecting to see fuel savings of as much as 3% from new propellers on three of its ships.

The company has signed a deal with engineering firm Wartsila to install its EnergoProFin propeller on board its ships the MV Bakkedal, the MV Bangor and the MV Bantry, it said in a statement on its website on Friday. The propeller is designed to reduce drag on the vessel and could deliver about 2-3% fuel savings on each ship.

The systems will be installed during scheduled dry dockings for the ships next year.

Shipping firms are increasingly looking at modifications that can be made to their ships to increase fuel efficiency as a means of cutting carbon emissions without switching fuels. Technologies such as air lubrication systems, wind-assisted propulsion and anti-fouling systems are all seeing improving demand driven by the regulatory environment.

"KCC has previously installed the Wartsila EnergoProFin on the sister vessels MV Barcarena and MV Banastar, and feedback from these installations has been positive," the company said in the statement.