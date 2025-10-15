BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level since April 2021. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a third consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $6/mt to $495.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $8/mt to $434/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $5.50/mt to $748/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.93/bl to $62.39/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $453/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $428/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $16/mt to $450/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8.50/mt to $443/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $62.16/bl as of 5:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt fall in bunker prices.