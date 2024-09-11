Eco Marine Power to Work With Aries Marine on Maritime Decarbonisation Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a cooperation agreement covering fields including installation services, system testing, electrical engineering design and after-sales support. Image Credit: Eco Marine Power

Japan's Eco Marine Power is set to cooperate with Aries Marine and Engineering Services on maritime decarbonisation projects.

The two firms have signed a cooperation agreement covering fields including installation services, system testing, electrical engineering design and after-sales support, Eco Marine Power said in an emailed statement.

Eco Marine Power's products include its patented Aquarius MRE solution, a combination of rigid sails, solar panels, energy storage modules, a charging system and marine computers.

"Elements of this system are currently being installed on a bulk cargo ship, and Aries Marine has joined this project and will initially assist with the installation of Eco Marine Power's ship's data management and ship solar power systems," the company said in the statement.