Norsepower to Develop Wind-Assisted Shipping Market With Kongsberg Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norsepower has completed installations of its rotor sails on six vessels to date. Image Credit: Norsepower

Engineering company Norsepower has signed a deal with Kongsberg Maritime to develop the market for wind-assisted propulsion systems for shipping.

Under the memorandum of understanding Kongsberg will add Norsepower's wind systems to its portfolio of products, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Norsepower has completed installations of its rotor sails on six vessels to date, including one of five tilting rotor sails on a single bulker.

"We are very pleased to be collaborating with Kongsberg Maritime, as we can accelerate more access to the benefits of the Rotor Sail in supporting shipping’s decarbonisation pathway and further improve performance of the Rotor Sails, alone and alongside other energy transition technologies," Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

"Current savings of between 5-25% could be further improved with KM’s advanced automation systems, efficient propulsion and other novel design solutions."