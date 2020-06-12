Total Sees LNG as 'Clear Leader' Among Current Alternative Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Natural gas is currently the dominant alternative bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

LNG is the 'clear leader' among current alternatives to conventional bunker fuels as the shipping industry starts to bear down on its carbon emissions, according to French energy supplier Total.

"As society steers toward a 'new normal', a focus on transitioning to decarbonisation and the role of cleaner fuels such as LNG will be paramount," Jesper Rosenkrans, global sales and business development director at Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, said in a post on the company's website Friday.

"We see LNG as the marine fuel solution for 'here and now', and it is a clear leader for today's environmental, commercial and technical needs.

"The investment decisions for LNG make a compelling case, as the technology is ready and works across different segments to drive the industry towards more sustainable activity.

"That LNG is the most appealing solution for today is not at odds with investing in developing longer-term solutions for the industry."

Total is one of the largest current players in the LNG bunker market, having won the contract to supply French container line CMA CGM's giant new LNG-fuelled boxships once they are delivered.